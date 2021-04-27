(Bloomberg) -- NBA Top Shot was at the forefront of the non-fungible token craze -- and now the Golden State Warriors are seeking to take things up a notch.

Golden State is conducting an online auction of an NFT collection that commemorates the team’s six National Basketball Association championships and includes digital collectibles of some of its most memorable games, according to a statement. The sale, which accepts payment only in the cryptocurrency Ether, ends on May 1 for the main collection and May 2 for some unique items, the team said, adding that some of the proceeds will go to the Warriors Community Foundation.

Items being auctioned include Warriors Championship Ring NFTs and Commemorative Ticket Stub NFTs, which were designed by artist Black Madre. Some of them will be paired with live experiences such as participation in a Warrior-for-a-Day experience and a custom championship ring presentation during a future game.

NFTs have taken the world of art and collectibles by storm this year amid a number of high-dollar purchases. The NBA Top Shot, which allows people to purchase big game moments as NFTs, showed the potential of the space. There was the purchase of Twitter Inc. founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million, and the eye-popping $69.3 million price tag Vignesh Sundaresan paid for Beeple’s “Everydays: the First 5,000 Days,” just to name a couple more high-profile buys.

The auction is on the website GSWNFT.com.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.