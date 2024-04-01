(Bloomberg) -- GoldenTree Asset Management raised $1.3 billion to invest in first-loss equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations, tapping into growing demand for higher-risk products.

The New York-based credit specialist founded by Steve Tananbaum exceeded its target of $1 billion for the fund, which will invest in the riskiest slice of GoldenTree’s CLOs and target mid- to high-teen net returns, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The fund will also invest in ‘BB’ and ‘B’ rated tranches of CLOs and provide the equity tranche in warehouse facilities — a credit line given by a bank prior to each CLO being issued.

Investors include public and corporate pensions, insurance companies, as well as family offices across the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. GoldenTree’s CLO equity fund includes commitments of more than $50 million from the firm’s partners and employees.

A representative for GoldenTree declined to comment.

CLOs repackage leveraged loans and bundle them into different tranches of risk. First-loss equity tranches can generate higher returns for providing a backstop for a CLO warehouse, though they’re first to take a hit on losses.

As activity grows in the $1.3 trillion market and the landscape becomes more competitive, it’s becoming increasingly important for issuers to have equity portions locked in and accounted for. Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have also been more willing to temporarily hold onto some of the riskiest parts of new CLOs in a bid to win more market share.

It’s the third iteration of the GoldenTree Loan Management program that began in 2016, bringing the strategy’s assets to more than $2.6 billion. The GLM III fund issued its first CLO in January.

Founded in 2000 by Tananbaum, GoldenTree manages more than $54 billion. It posted a 15% gain in its $10.7 billion master fund last year, benefiting from dislocation around Credit Suisse Group AG’s emergency sale to UBS Group AG along with plays on distressed corporates, Bloomberg has reported.

