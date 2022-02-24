Goldman 1MDB Deal Was Missing Abu Dhabi Energy Chief Who Took Bribes, Leissner Says

(Bloomberg) -- Just as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bankers were set to close their first 1MDB bond deal in May 2012, there was a hitch: They were missing a crucial signature.

Khadem al-Qubaisi, who was head of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned energy company -- and had been paid off to guarantee the $1.75 billion transaction, according to the star witness in an ongoing 1MDB bribery trial -- couldn’t be found. Without his sign-off, the deal would collapse.

“They were in a state of panic to get that guarantee completed,” Goldman’s former Southeast Asia chairman Tim Leissner told a jury Thursday at the trial of his onetime colleague Roger Ng.

Read More: Sheikh Needed $100 Million to ‘Get Out of Bed,’ Leissner Says

Leissner is the U.S. government’s key witness against Ng, who is accused of conspiring with Leissner and Malaysian financier Jho Low to divert hundreds of millions of dollars from the deals for Malaysia’s wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd., through kickbacks and bribes to Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials. The deals totaled $6.5 billion.

Leissner testified Wednesday that Low had mapped out bribes for critical players, including al-Qubaisi. The U.S. Justice Department in 2020 announced a $49 million settlement of its civil forfeiture cases against assets it said al-Qubaisi acquired using money allegedly taken from 1MDB. Low, who U.S. prosecutors say engineered the massive fraud, is a fugitive. Ng is the only former Goldman banker to go on trial in the scandal.

Read More: Jho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, Fox

On Thursday, his fourth day on the witness stand, Leissner told the federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, that the bankers were “looking frantically” for al-Qubaisi, then head of International Petroleum Investment Co., or IPIC.

“It was critical, because without the signature there would be no Project Magnolia,” he said, referring to the deal’s name.

Contributing to the bankers’ frenzy was that Goldman had already pre-sold the bonds in the transaction and collected investors’ money, Leissner told the court.

So he, Ng and the others reached out to the only person who might be able to find al-Qubaisi.

That was Low.

Read More: Ex-Goldman Banker’s Trial to Pause on U.S. Documents Blunder

“He was the key gatekeeper between us and Khadem,” Leissner testified. He told the bankers to “chase Jho to get Khadem to put his signature on it,” he said.

After calls were placed around the globe, including to Malaysia, Abu Dhabi and elsewhere, Leissner said, the energy chief “was found in the south of France.”

Al-Qubaisi was sentenced in Abu Dhabi in 2019 to 15 years in prison and ordered, with another IPIC executive, to repay $336 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The case is U.S. v. Low Taek Jho, 18-cr-538, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

Read More

Leissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million Home

Leissner Tried to Get Najib’s Kids Jobs at Goldman, Jury Told

Goldman’s Most Notorious Banker Turns Star Witness in 1MDB Trial

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.