(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will lift restrictions that had blocked all but essential staff from its London office when the U.K.’s monthlong lockdown expires Wednesday.

From Dec. 2, employees no longer have to work from home, according to an internal memo sent Tuesday by Richard Gnodde, the bank’s international head.

“For those who need to be in the office, Plumtree Court will be open,” said Gnodde.

Other firms in the City of London are also likely to permit more workers to return, giving a boost to businesses in the financial district just before Christmas. U.S. banks including Goldman, which is also reopening its office gym from Wednesday, have been among the most vocal advocates for a return to the office.

The Wall Street bank opened its new European headquarters in London just over a year ago to house more than 5,000 staff. After the first lockdown ended, Goldman had managed to return 20% of staff to that office, but that figure shrank to 10% after the second lockdown started on Nov. 5.

