(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veteran Sean Gallagher is shuttering his hedge fund firm and joining Lazard Ltd.’s asset management unit to run a roughly $3 billion business.

Gallagher, 53, will be global head of small-cap equities at Lazard, which has more than $220 billion of assets under management, the firm said Monday in a statement. He spent 18 years at Goldman and became co-chief investment officer of its US equity business before forming Connacht Asset Management in 2019.

Gallagher’s firm largely liquidated its positions and is returning funds to investors, according to people familiar with the matter. Two other Connacht employees will join Gallagher at Lazard.

Connacht, which had 10 employees at its peak, began dismissing staff in recent months amid negotiations with the larger firm, one of the people said.

Lazard sees “significant opportunities for active management across the small-cap universe,” Evan Russo, Lazard Asset Management’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. The firm believes “clients will be seeking more exposure to this asset class.”

While he was at Goldman, Gallagher oversaw $40 billion of assets and was CIO of value equity for more than eight years before taking on that role for the US equity business. Russo noted that Gallagher “has a track record of building and scaling strategies.”

New York-based Connacht focused on small- and mid-cap equities. Its long-only fund had returned 22.3% since inception, but its smaller long-short strategy had lagged and closed earlier this year, one of the people said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.