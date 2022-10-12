(Bloomberg) -- Joseph Sumberg, formerly a real-estate investor within Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management arm, joined Tom Steyer’s Galvanize Climate Solutions to head its sustainable real-estate investment business.

New York-based Sumberg, who left Goldman after 15-years at the bank in June, will launch Galvanize Sustainable Real Estate, a unit set up with the goal of decarbonizing the industry.

Sumberg, who joins this month as a managing partner, “will help us address a critical piece of the climate crisis,” Katie Hall, co-executive chair of Galvanize, said in an emailed statement.

“I believe climate change will be one of the most consequential secular trends in the US real estate market for decades to come,” Sumberg said. “I’m thrilled to partner with the Galvanize team with the aim of generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our investors, while simultaneously decarbonizing an asset class that has historically been a significant contributor to climate change.”

This may occur through the adoption of technological innovations around initiatives that reduce energy and water usage, Sumberg added.

San Francisco-based Galvanize, formed last year by Hall and Steyer, provides investment, policy, technical and communications expertise to tackle climate change. The firm has backed companies including agriculture analytics platform Arable and The Routing Company, a routing and management platform, its website shows.

“We cannot tackle the climate crisis without strategizing for our built environment,” said Steyer, a 2020 US presidential candidate also known for founding hedge fund Farallon Capital.

