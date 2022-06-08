(Bloomberg) -- An enduring surge in oil prices has Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hunting for emerging-market currencies that are highly correlated with crude.

The underperformance of “oily” currencies such as the Brazilian real, the Colombian peso and the Malaysian ringgit relative to the commodity has opened the door to investment opportunities, according to Goldman analysts led by Kamakshya Trivedi. While Brent has already soared about 60% this year alone, the bank projects a further 13% increase in prices to $140 per barrel by the third quarter.

Against this backdrop, Goldman analysts recommend going long on the real or the Colombian currency against South Africa’s rand. A bullish bet on the Malaysian ringgit versus the Philippine’s peso also offers room to catch up with the commodity’s rally, according to the analysts. They also favor going long Canada’s dollar versus the Japanese yen, which features both positive carry trade and exposure to rising crude.

“Given the wide range of forces driving the broad dollar, a view of oil upside may be most effectively expressed in emerging-market FX markets” by using relative-value trades, the analysts wrote in a note to clients.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.