(Bloomberg) -- Goldman’s partnership with Apple could pay off, but getting there may be costly.

As Goldman Sachs Group Inc. works toward debuting its new credit card with Apple Inc., the rest of the card industry will be keeping an eye on the bank’s progress, said Margaret Keane, chief executive officer of Synchrony Financial, the largest provider of store credit cards.

“There were a lot of us” bidding to be Apple’s partner, Keane said Friday at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York. “We’re all going to watch and see what happens.”

The new Apple Card will offer users a cash-back rewards program, including 2% back on all Apple Pay purchases made with the card and 3% on purchases made at the Apple Store or with services like the App Store. Goldman and Apple also will encourage users to regularly put money toward their card debt through weekly or biweekly payments.

“The reality is it’s a startup -- they’re starting from scratch,” Keane said. “When you’re doing startups, by the way, there are a lot of upfront costs you have to put up just from pure marketing and set-up perspectives. So you have to make sure you’re doing these deals at the right returns. So we’re not going to win every deal, nor would you want us winning every deal.”

Last year, Synchrony announced that Walmart Inc., one of its largest partners, had opted to move its portfolio of cards to Capital One Financial Corp. Since then, Synchrony has renewed agreements with three of its of largest card partners: Lowe’s Cos., J.C. Penney Co. and Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club. PayPal Holdings Inc., meanwhile, has taken Walmart’s spot on the list of Synchrony’s five largest partners, based on interest and fees from loans.

Synchrony faces fresh competition from the likes of Goldman as well as startups seeking to give consumers easy access to personal loans at retail checkout. Keane noted that many of its new competitors haven’t been tested by an economic slump.

“Look, we need deals that make sense,” especially with a potential downturn coming, Keane said. “When you’re underwriting deals today, you have to anticipate that. And when you look at some of the deals that are being done, they’re very rich.”

