(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has hired Conor Yuan as its Hong Kong-based head of emerging markets credit flow trading in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Yuan will effectively take over the responsibilities of Amanda Wu, the group’s former co-head of Asia flow credit trading, said the people who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. Wu left the position and joined Morgan Stanley early August, Bloomberg reported previously. A spokeswoman at Goldman Sachs confirmed that Yuan has joined the firm.

Yuan was previously from Value Partners Group Ltd. where he was a senior portfolio manager and, before that, headed UBS Group AG’s Asia credit trading operations, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Calls to Yuan’s office went unanswered and he didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

