(Bloomberg) -- Olist, a Brazilian startup that helps 40,000 clients sell their products on large marketplace platforms, is pushing into banking to drive more efficiency for customers while creating a new revenue stream for the business.

The company, which was valued at $1.5 billion in a funding round in 2021 and is backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., SoftBank Group Corp. and Wellington Management, expects to process nearly 15% of its annual transactions through its in-house banking service by the end of the year, founder and Chief Executive Officer Tiago Dalvi, 38, said in an interview.

“After sales, the biggest challenge for our clients is access to financial services,” Dalvi said. “Without it they can’t grow their business. Retail players and banks don’t communicate well. It’s totally disconnected.”

Olist’s clients are mostly small-to-medium sized businesses with the bulk of sales still done through physical transactions. While the pandemic helped spark a boom in Brazil’s e-commerce industry, it still only makes up about 12% of total sales. Olist is looking to process payments and invoices while rolling out tap-to-pay technology on its app.

Brazil’s retailers have faced a shakeout amid high interest rates and increased competition with many larger players having to restructure or consolidate.

Credit has also been tight since an accounting scandal involving Americanas SA put the entire sector under a microscope. Dalvi said his company may eventually look at offering credit as it expands services but there are no immediate plans to do so.

Based in Curitiba, Olist had 30 billion reais ($5.8 billion) of transactions in 2023 and expects to process about 4 billion reais worth of payments internally by year-end. It soft-launched the financial services late last year and has about 1,000 clients currently using them.

After an ebullient 2021 when venture capital funds flowed freely and interest rates were near record lows, 2022 delivered a sobering wakeup call for many startups, including Olist. The company cut staff and sought to improve efficiency sooner than planned.

Olist could hit break even later this year and is measuring its investments with growth to make sure it doesn’t veer off path, Dalvi said. It still has half of the cash from its last funding round on hand, he said.

Financial backers also include the family office of the late Abilio Diniz and Valor Capital, giving Olist options going forward for financing including an eventual initial public offering. The Goldman investment was made through its asset-management division.

“We’re working to be a company that’s so healthy we can choose to be financed privately or through an IPO,” Dalvi said. “Capital isn’t an issue for us today.”

