(Bloomberg) -- Nextiva Inc., an enterprise communications tech developer backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has acquired contact center software company Thrio.

The deal aims to help close the customer experience technology gap between small and large companies, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. The acquisition follows Nextiva’s 2023 purchase of Simplify360, an artificial intelligence-backed customer support firm.

A spokesperson for Nextiva confirmed the contents of statement. Financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Thrio is a cloud-based call center solutions provider. It offers a variety of message services including: inbound and outbound voice, SMS text, chat, email and social interactions.

Founded in 2006 by Chief Executive Officer Tomas Gorny, Nextiva makes enterprise software for voice-over-internet-protocol communications. Amazon.com Inc., Taco Bell Corp., Cisco Systems Inc. and the National Basketball Association’s San Antonio Spurs have been among its customers, according to the company’s website.

Nextiva, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021 after it announced a $200 million raise from Goldman Sachs. The company’s revenue at the time was $250 million and has since increased by $100 million, a spokesperson said.

Thrio, which was valued at $60 million in 2022 following a $12 million Series A funding round, had substantial growth prior to the acquisition, the spokesperson added.

