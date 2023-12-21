(Bloomberg) -- Vestwell, a savings and investment platform backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has raised $125 million in a new funding round as the startup seeks to expand its product offerings.

Lightspeed Venture Partners led the investment, according to a statement on Thursday. The transaction gives the New York-based fintech firm a valuation of about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A company representative declined to comment on the valuation.

Founded in 2016 by Aaron Schumm, Vestwell describes itself on its website as a cloud-based record-keeping platform that helps clients more easily offer, administer and access workplace investment and savings programs. Goldman led its series B funding in 2019 and participated again in the following round two years later.

Existing investors Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, and newcomers Blue Owl and HarbourVest, also participated in the series D round, according to the statement. As part of the deal, Vestwell’s board now includes Lightspeed partner Justin Overdorff.

The company will likely turn profitable in the next 18 months and an initial public offering is a “very real possibility,” Chief Executive Officer Schumm said in an interview.

Vestwell, which has 350 employees, plans to use the proceeds from the latest funding round to help boost its sales and engineering teams, and bring out new products such as emergency and health savings accounts.

