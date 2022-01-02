(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., one of Wall Street’s fiercest champions of returning its staff to offices, is asking U.S. employees to work from home if they can until Jan. 18 as Covid-19 surges nationwide.

Goldman’s reversal comes after most of its major peers, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., adopted a more cautious stance as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the U.S., encouraging staff to resume work in the new year from their homes.

“As we continue to monitor the trajectory of this spike, we now encourage those who can work effectively from home to do so,” the bank said Sunday in a memo.

As recently as last week, Goldman was doubling down on its return-to-office plan by making vaccination booster shots compulsory. Anyone entering its offices must get a booster by Feb. 1 if they’re eligible for the injections by that date, Goldman told its U.S. workforce on Dec. 27.

A Goldman spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

