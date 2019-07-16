(Bloomberg) -- SumUp Inc., a six-year-old electronic payments startup, secured a 330 million-euro ($371 million) loan, backed by Bain Capital Credit, Goldman Sachs Private Capital and others to fuel its expansion.

The London-based company plans to boost its customer base across 31 markets and develop its range of products, including via acquisitions. The startup makes credit-card readers to help businesses of all size receive payments faster, both in-store and online, and is working to improve contactless payments.

“This cash injection will significantly accelerate the growth of our customer base, enhance SumUp’s technology leadership position, and drive the development of new services,” said Marc-Alexander Christ, co-founder of SumUp.

The six-year-old startup currently has more than 1.5 million active users, such as DHL Worldwide Express and the U.K.’s black-cab drivers, and more than 4,000 new business join every day, the company said. It expects to generate more than 200 million euros in revenue this year, and seeks to maintain its 120% year-on-year growth in 2019, according to a statement.

Goldman Sachs International acted as lead structuring agent, Barclays Bank PLC as structuring agent, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges acted as legal adviser to SumUp on the financing. HPS Investment Partners, and TPG Sixth Street Partners also participated in the loan, which has a five-year term, the company said.

