(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. managing director Lindsay Drucker Mann, who led consumer and consumer-technology equity capital markets in the U.S., has resigned, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Drucker Mann is set to join Il Makiage, a makeup company backed by private equity firm L Catterton, as chief financial officer, some of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

A Goldman spokesman declined to comment and an Il Makiage representative didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Drucker Mann worked at the New York-based firm for more than 16 years, Finra records show. She was in investment research before pivoting to ECM in 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her exit is the latest example of executives leaving the bank to join a client. Earlier this year, baby-food maker Yumi hired Goldman partner Sarah-Marie Martin as CFO, and Ranjith Roy, who had been a managing director at Goldman for 11 years, left to join food e-commerce company Goldbelly as CFO.

