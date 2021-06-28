(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group, former chief executive officer Lloyd Blankfein and former chief operating officer Gary Cohn lost their bid to have a shareholder lawsuit over the 1MDB fraud dismissed against them.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan denied their motions to dismiss the suit led by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, but dropped former co-chief operating officer Harvey Schwartz from the case.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.