(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s board will discuss at its meeting next month internal dissent that’s been highlighted in recent media coverage of Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, the Financial Times reported.

People familiar with the thinking of several members of the board remain supportive of Solomon and “had taken the view they should not be swayed by what they see as external noise,” the FT said. Goldman Sachs declined to comment to the newspaper.

Goldman’s top executive was the subject of a recent New York Magazine profile, headlined “Is David Solomon Too Big a Jerk to Run Goldman Sachs?”

