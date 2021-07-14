(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is selling new bonds after reporting earnings Tuesday, reminiscent of the issuance onslaught after the biggest U.S. banks posted results three months ago.

The lender is selling bonds in as many as two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 21-year security, may yield 1.25 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Big domestic banks borrowed heavily after reporting earnings in the first-quarter. Goldman borrowed $6 billion in April while Bank of America Corp. brought the biggest bank bond sale ever, pricing a $15 billion deal. JPMorgan Chase & Co., meanwhile, borrowed $13 billion.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.