(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the Bank of England to raise its key interest rate by 75 basis points in November and December after three policy makers sought an increase of that magnitude this week.

The bank’s new forecast was in response to the split decision to raise rates by 50 basis points Thursday, along with a tighter labor market and the expectation the BOE will boost its growth and inflation predictions when its officials next meet, economists including Sven Jari Stehn said in a report to clients.

They predicted the BOE will eventually lift its benchmark borrowing rate to 4.5%, from the 2.25% it reached Friday. They had previously penciled in 4% for the peak rate. After the large moves seen in the next two months, Goldman Sachs expects increases of 50 basis points in February and 25 basis points in March.

“That said, there is significant uncertainty over the path of Bank Rate, and it will be important to monitor the incoming data to assess the strength of growth momentum and the labor market as we approach year end,” the economists said.

