(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has boosted its year-end forecast for the 10-year Treasury yield -- which has risen sharply this month -- to reflect the new balance of power in Washington.

Last week’s Georgia runoffs flipped the Senate, giving Democrats unified control of the federal government when President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week, which “should translate into a greater fiscal impulse than under our previous divided government baseline,” strategists Praveen Korapaty, William Marshall and Avisha Thakkar said in a note.

They raised their end-2021 forecast for the 10-year yield to 1.5% from 1.3%. The lower forecast assumed Republican control of the Senate. The yield ended 2020 at 0.913% and traded as high as 1.186% on Jan. 12. It has since pulled back to just under 1.10% amid a week of strong auctions, despite reports that the size of the stimulus plan Biden is expected to announce Thursday may rival last year’s $2 trillion Cares Act.

The new forecast -- along with increased targets for 5- and 30-year yields -- assumes that there will be another $750 billion of fiscal stimulus during the first quarter, leading to higher rates of economic growth and inflation. It also assumes earlier monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve in the form of reduced asset purchases and a fed funds rate increase. At the same time, the global backdrop “should limit the extent of repricing,” they wrote.

The benchmark 10-year yield has exceeded 1% for more than a week after idling below the threshold since March, bolstering the view that a regime shift in U.S. rates is under way. Traders are debating how high rates can climb before upsetting the global risk-asset rally. The rise in rates has also caused some observers such as Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG to reassess previously bearish views on the U.S. currency.

