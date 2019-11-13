(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

U.S. financial conditions have eased significantly this year, setting the scene for a positive surprise in economic growth in 2020, according to Goldman Sachs

Fed chief Jerome Powell stuck to his view that interest rates are probably on hold after three cuts, while signaling it could resume easing if the growth outlook falters. His comments on unemployment, meanwhile, may hint at a dovish bias. Carl Riccadonna analyzes the chairman’s testimony and its significance

The economic effects of global warming may arrive sooner and with a bigger impact than previously thought

When it comes to a U.S.-China trade deal, Angel Gurria will believe it when he sees it

The Philippine central bank will likely leave its key rate unchanged at its policy meeting this week after cutting it three times since May

Euro-area industrial production unexpectedly rose for a second month in September, offering a sign the economy was beginning to emerge from a slump at the end of the third quarter

A key measure of U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly cooled in October despite fresh tariffs on Chinese goods, a sign price gains may be slow to reach the Fed’s target even after rate cuts this year

Chile’s central bank moved to stem a 6% slump in the peso in the past three days amid a wave of social unrest and investor concern about a new constitution

