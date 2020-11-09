(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed its year-end Treasury yield forecast as the prospect of a divided Congress under a Democratic president makes another big fiscal stimulus package unlikely.

The 10-year yield should end the year around 0.75%, according to strategists including Praveen Korapaty. That’s well below the 1.05% target that the team had anticipated before the election.

News on the coronavirus spread and vaccine development should take over as a key driver for the rates market into year-end, according to Goldman. There’s still a small chance that a Democratic sweep re-enters the narrative, should Georgia’s Senate runoff elections appear to favor the party, the strategists added.

“We expect markets would be more cautious in reprising that anticipatory repricing this time around, suggesting that at least to year-end, rates markets are likely to trade with a divided government baseline,” they said. “We do expect many of the reflation themes we had previously highlighted to reappear, but not until the second quarter of 2021.”

Investors have piled back into Treasuries, swinging from record short positions in the space of a week, with the U.S. 10-year yield falling by 18 basis points from its intraday high on Nov. 4. Goldman’s call though contrasts with strategists at BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup Inc., who still see yields climbing to touch at least 1% by end of December as focus turns to signs of economic rebound.

Yields on the 10-year benchmark rose six basis points on Friday after the U.S. reported stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls. They were little changed at 0.82% on Monday.

Goldman also pulled back from a forecasted rise in German yields, seeing the 10-year bund finishing the year at -0.60%, from -0.25% previously.

