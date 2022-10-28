(Bloomberg) -- A cross-asset study by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. suggests emerging equities haven’t yet reached a bear-market trough, and the picture looks more concerning after excluding battered Chinese stocks.

A framework that combines book values, yield differentials in local rates, foreign exchange and credit spreads shows the risk-reward ratio is weak versus previous bottoms, strategists including Caesar Maasry and Jolene Zhong wrote in a note dated Oct. 27.

The model signals the MSCI Emerging Markets Index could rise by 4% on average in each of the next five years, compared with 10-12% annual returns at the bottom of the 2008, 2016, and 2020 bear markets, they wrote. And if China is removed from the equation, further downgrades for earnings and valuations in emerging markets may be required, they added.

While the MSCI EM Index’s earnings-based valuation at 10 times is similar to the lows seen during 2016 and 2020, it’s far from the level of 5.9 times seen during the 2008 global financial crisis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The gauge has dropped 30% this year amid China’s stringent Covid restrictions and as US Federal Reserve rate hikes fueled a surge in the dollar.

Estimates for emerging-market earnings have dropped 8% this year, but appear unchanged year-on-year once China is excluded, according to Goldman’s calculations.

“EPS underperformance suggests deeper valuation support is likely a necessary condition for EM outperformance,” Maasry and colleagues wrote.

A peak in the US dollar would mark the bottom for emerging market ex-China equities but the risk reward doesn’t yet appear favorable versus the S&P 500 Index, they added. Emerging-market valuation relative to the MSCI World Index “also appears middling relative to a significantly overvalued USD,” they wrote.

Goldman’s view on emerging markets differs with that of Morgan Stanley strategists including Jonathan Garner, who on Oct. 4 called time on the asset class’s bear-market cycle. Garner’s upgrade of emerging markets to overweight from equal-weight followed the longest ever peak-to-trough run for the MSCI EM Index.

Still, Maasry and team see a silver lining forming in South Korea. While they remain cautious on that market in the short term, they say a peak in US rates and the dollar will present it “as a strong ‘rebound’ candidate within EM universe.”

