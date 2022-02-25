(Bloomberg) --

The impact of the unfolding crisis in Ukraine will weigh on European stocks for months, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said on Friday, as they lowered their targets for the continent’s benchmarks.

“In light of the conflict, the rise in risk aversion – some of which will likely linger – and the impact on the growth/inflation mix, we take down our target prices,” Goldman strategists led by Sharon Bell wrote in a note to clients. The strategists now expect the Europe Stoxx 600 Index at 490 in 12 months, from 530 previously, with the new target implying virtually no full-year returns for European stocks in 2022.

The downgrade highlights the changing fortunes for European equities, which started the year on expectations that they’d extend their post-pandemic rally and outperform U.S. peers in 2022 amid a global rotation to cheaper, so-called value stocks. The outperformance, fueled by concerns that monetary policy tightening will hurt expensive U.S. tech champions hardest, was all but wiped out by Thursday’s close.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated an energy crunch for Europe, while triggering a broad rally on commodity prices. Unlike the U.S., the region’s economies have few fossil-fuel reserves and rely on Russian imports of natural gas. A wave of Western sanctions against Russia is also expected to hit Europe hardest, due to its closer economic ties and geographical proximity to the raging conflict.

“Higher Energy prices will likely push up inflation further and any tightness or disruption to the supply of Energy, especially gas, in Europe would also have implications for production and GDP,” Goldman strategists said in their note. The strategists also cut the blue chip Euro Stoxx 50 index target for the next 12 months to 4,300 from 4,800 previously, while raising their target for the U.K’s FTSE 100 index to 8,100 from 7,900.

The U.K. large cap gauge “has proven more resilient both to rate rises and concerns about escalating energy costs,” they said. “The index has almost no tech exposure and a heavy-weight in value stocks and financials.”

To be sure, Goldman has also tempered its expectations for U.S. stock returns this year, as rising rates expectations and increasingly hawkish rhetoric by central banks across the developed world has arrested the post-pandemic rally on both sides of the Atlantic. Emerging market stocks have outperformed developed peers this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.