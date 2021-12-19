(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its forecast for U.S. economic growth after Senator Joe Manchin said Sunday he won’t support the $2 trillion tax-and-spending plan that’s the heart of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

The bank’s economic research team cut next year’s real GDP forecast to:

2% from 3% in first quarter

3% from 3.5% in second quarter

2.75% from 3% in third quarter

Manchin’s comments effectively killed Democrats’ plans to pass the legislation as they begin an election year.

Build Back Better bill’s “enactment had already looked like a close call and in light of Manchin’s comments we are adjusting our forecast to remove the assumption that BBB will become law,” Goldman’s economists said in a report Sunday. “A failure to pass BBB has negative growth implications.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.