(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG see a risk the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates by 75-basis points at coming meetings following a larger-than-expected increase in the minimum wage.

Australia’s industrial relations umpire on Wednesday announced a minimum wage increase of 5.2%, the most in 16 years, and slightly above the elevated annual inflation reading last quarter. The decision will exacerbate price pressures and underscores RBA chief Philip Lowe’s warning of higher rates.

Deutsche’s Phil Odonaghoe put together the Federal Reserve likely hiking by 75 basis points this week, a hawkish interview by Lowe last night and the sharp rise in the minimum wage. He now sees “material upside risk” to the RBA’s 2022 forecast for wages to climb 3%, heightening the chances of a three-quarters of a point rate rise, with August more likely than July.

The last time the RBA raised rates by 75-basis-points was in August 1994 as part of a 2.75% tightening that year that took the benchmark to 7.5%. At the time, the central bank feared it had fallen behind the curve as the economy recovered rapidly from a deep recession.

Goldman’s Andrew Boak also cited Lowe’s interview with ABC TV on Tuesday evening, pointing to the governor suggesting inflation could hit 7% by year’s end and that it would take time to return it to the RBA’s 2-3% target.

“We see a material risk (~35%) of a larger 75 basis-point hike in July and/or August given the evolving inflation outlook,” he said in a research note.

For now, both Boak and Odonaghoe are predicting a 50-basis-point increase in the cash rate at the July meeting to 1.35% from 0.85% now.

Boak said Wednesday’s decision set a precedent for increasing wages in-line with headline inflation. That could spark another “sizable increase” next year as inflationary pressures are unlikely to abate in a hurry, he said.

“From the RBA’s perspective, these dynamics support Governor Lowe’s view that higher rates are necessary to bring down inflation,” said Boak, who predicts half-point hikes in July, August and September.

The RBA embarked on a policy tightening cycle in May with a 25 basis-point hike and followed that with a surprise 50-basis-point move in June. Money markets see a cash rate of 3.6% by year’s end. Goldman estimates it will be 3.1% by December, while Deutsche sees a terminal rate of 2.1% by October.

