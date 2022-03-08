(Bloomberg) -- The chances of enacting President Joe Biden’s stalled Build Back Better Act have increased as a result of the war in Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists.

The prospect of a ban on Russian oil imports may give the legislation -- and the more than $550 billion earmarked to fight climate change -- a second chance, potentially in a scaled back form, Goldman’s team including Alec Phillips and Jan Hatzius wrote in a note to clients.

“While we do not yet see enactment of a scaled back BBB as the base case, the odds of some form of renewable legislation passing has risen as a result of the war in Ukraine,” the Goldman economists wrote. “The impact on energy prices from recent events and the importance of energy considerations in sanctions discussions could motivate lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic to accelerate the shift to renewable energy.”

The effort to pass the Build Back Better Bill was blocked in late December by two Democratic senators. The White House is attempting to find a way to advance a new version of provisions in the stalled act.

According to the Goldman team, the U.S. could go ahead in imposing a direct ban on the import of Russian energy products, a measure that European Union member states including Germany has so far resisted.

“While the situation is fluid, we believe it is more likely than not that the U.S. will ban Russian oil imports, either via an administrative decision or legislation,” the economists said.

Additional U.S. sanctions may be on the cards, and may go as far as an overall ban on trade, investment and financing, a revoking of Russia’s most-favored nation status at the World Trade Organization, or blocking additional banks from the SWIFT messaging system, the Goldman team said. “Sanctions could be in place for a long time,” they wrote.

