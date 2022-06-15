(Bloomberg) -- The man accused of fatally shooting a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. employee on a New York City subway last month pleaded not guilty to murder and gun possession charges.

Andrew Abdullah was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan May 27 for what police say was the unprovoked May 22 shooting of Daniel Enriquez, 48, on the Q train as he was heading to a Sunday brunch. The indictment remained sealed until Abdullah was arraigned Wednesday.

Abdullah is next scheduled to appear in court July 12.

Enriquez, who began work in Goldman’s Global Investment Research division in 2013, was killed as the train headed into Manhattan from Brooklyn. The gunman fired a single shot, hitting Enriquez in the chest, according to police.

According to a criminal complaint filed last month against Abdullah, at least two witnesses identified him as the gunman, wearing sweatpants, white sneakers, a dark hoodie and a mask, who opened fire on the subway train.

At his initial court appearance last month, Abdullah’s lawyer, Kristin Bruan of the Legal Aid Society, said five of six subway passengers who had viewed police lineups were unable to identify Abdullah as the person who shot Enriquez. Abdullah was denied bail.

There were 150 assaults in the subway system in the first three months of 2022, the most for that period since 1997, Metropolitan Transportation Authority data show. In January, Michelle Go, a 40-year-old manager at Deloitte, died after being pushed onto the subway tracks in Times Square

