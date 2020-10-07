(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. equity capital markets veteran Kristy Grippi has resigned to join Evercore Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Grippi, who was promoted to managing director in 2012, covered industrial companies and spent the past two decades at Goldman, her LinkedIn profile shows.

Spokesmen for Goldman and Evercore declined to comment. Grippi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Evercore has made several senior U.S.-based hires in recent years. In July, it named former Credit Suisse Group AG banker Michael Meyers head of convertible securities and, in May, hired John Scuorzo, who had led Citigroup Inc.’s technology equity capital markets efforts.

Last year, it tapped another Citi alum, Neil Shah to launch and lead its permanent capital business, through which Evercore covers special purpose acquisition companies. The firm also hired former Goldman partner Joseph Todd.

