(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Evercore Inc. will each earn $53 million from their work advising Anadarko Petroleum Corp. on its acquisition by Occidental Petroleum Corp., the biggest global oil deal in four years.

The banks will receive the bulk of the payout once the deal is completed, according to a joint Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday.

Occidental last month agreed to buy its U.S. rival in a $38 billion deal after almost two years of talks and a series of rebuttals from Anadarko Chief Executive Officer Al Walker.

