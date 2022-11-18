(Bloomberg) --

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired two bankers for its asset management business in the Middle East, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Wall Street firms expands in the oil-rich region.

Ibrahim Qasim joined as a managing director in September from Deutsche Bank AG where he held a number of roles including head of Islamic finance structuring, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Mohammed Al Bunyan joined Goldman Sachs in Saudi Arabia last month and he will oversee institutional clients for the bank’s asset management arm in the kingdom, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously spent more than three years at Morgan Stanley.

A representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The US bank is growing its business in the Middle East as growing foreign interest and positive economic factors prompt a boom in dealmaking and a flow of funds into the region. Buoyed by high oil prices, the Persian Gulf in particular, has emerged as one of few places globally where initial public offerings and deal activity is strong.

Goldman Sachs sees private wealth as an area of opportunity in the region, as well as Islamic finance, trading and sales, Zaid Khaldi, co-head of Goldman Sachs in the Middle East and North Africa, recently told Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.