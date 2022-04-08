(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs sees the European Central Bank raising interest rates sooner than it previously expected, citing upside inflation surprises and concerns about second-round effects.

The ECB will lift the deposit rate to zero in two quarter-point moves in September and December, economists Sven Jari Stehn and Soeren Radde said Friday in a report to clients. A hike as early as July is possible, they say, if the war damages the economy more than anticipated and clear signs emerge of price pressures feeding into wages.

“Recent communication suggests that the Governing Council is placing more weight on the (certain) upside surprises in inflation than the (uncertain) downside risks to growth,” they said.

In 2023, the economists see the ECB boosting rates in March, June and December, followed by two hikes a year until the equilibrium rate of 1.25% is reached.

There are risks the terminal rate may end up higher and be reached more quickly, they said. At the same time, a pronounced hit to confidence or a halt in Russian natural gas flows could slow policy normalization.

