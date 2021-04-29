(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., holding its annual meeting Thursday, faces an unexpected antagonist as it keeps harassment complaints confidential: former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Carlson, an early figure in the #MeToo movement after her lawsuit against longtime Fox News chief Roger Ailes led to his ouster and a movie, wants fellow Goldman Sachs shareholders to vote in favor of a measure on this year’s proxy: It would force the bank to publish a report on how mandatory-arbitration affects its staff and the workplace.

“The false sense of protection that arbitration provides to employers may create an unquantified long-tail risk for investors,” Carlson and three other Goldman stakeholders wrote to the board in a letter April 26. Goldman may see a “rush on the courts at a scale from which investors cannot estimate the potential damages” if the President Joe Biden’s administration eases arbitration requirements. Carlson is a Goldman shareholder, with her stake undisclosed in the letter.

The letter also was signed by a former Goldman client, Bonny Meyer of impact investor Meyer Family Enterprises, and M. Blair Hull and Kristin Hull. Blair Hull had sold his trading firm to Goldman in the late 1990s.

Pressure has been mounting on big Wall Street firms to follow Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp., as well as Wells Fargo & Co., in doing away with mandatory arbitration for sexual-harassment complaints. Goldman’s board has recommended shareholders vote against the measure requiring a report, saying it’s unnecessary.

Disputes are best resolved in arbitration, which provides mutual benefits to the firm and employees, such as speedier resolutions, lower costs and a lack of limitations on rights or remedies, the board wrote in this year’s proxy. It said Goldman has “zero tolerance” toward harassment and discrimination, “robust firm-wide controls” that encourage reporting and address misconduct, and training and other programs.

The request for a report was submitted by the Nathan Cummings Foundation, which has said mandatory arbitration -- typically taking place behind closed doors -- keeps misconduct secret and prevents workers from learning about shared concerns. It pointed to instances where discrimination or harassment festered quietly until employees stepped forward all at once, creating a sudden and significant brand liability.

Two prominent proxy-advisory firms -- Glass, Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services -- recommended investors vote in favor of the proposal.

Leslie Shribman, a spokeswoman for New York-based Goldman Sachs, declined to comment on the letter beyond the board’s recommendation.

