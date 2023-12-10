(Bloomberg) -- Expectations for the pound to strengthen are gathering momentum given predictions the Bank of England may cut interest rates less aggressively than major peers.

Overall investors flipped to net bullish sterling positions for the first time since September during the week to Dec. 5, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. revised its forecast upward for the currency, seeing it strengthen to $1.30 in six months from an expectation of $1.20 previously.

The pound was steady on Monday, trading around $1.2545 in Asia. It’s advanced about 3.8% against the dollar this year, the second-best-performing Group-of-10 currency after the Swiss franc.

Markets have “moved toward pricing a soft landing that also incorporates some rate relief, which should be good for cyclical and rates-sensitive currencies like sterling,” Goldman strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Friday. “Second, a quicker move to rate cuts elsewhere will make the Bank of England less of a dovish outlier.”

Swaps markets back Goldman’s view. Investors are pricing about 110 basis points of easing by the Federal Reserve and 134 basis point of cuts by the European Central Bank next year as inflation cools and growth falters. By comparison, swaps traders are penciling around 85 basis points of easing by the BOE.

Some investors say there’s room for the pound to run: Fidelity International predicts it will strengthen to the $1.40 level next year. Asset managers are still short the currency, though their bets have become less negative.

“The recent market trend is potentially quite supportive for the pound,” the Goldman strategists wrote. “We are inclined to lean into that a bit.”

