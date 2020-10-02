(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring Kasthuri Rangan to replace long-time software and internet analyst Heather Bellini, who is leaving the investment bank to take a chief financial officer job at a technology company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bellini, 50, has been a partner at Goldman since 2012 and has covered Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Her career as a technology analyst stretches back to the early 1990s and included stints at Oppenheimer, Lehman Brothers and International Strategy & Investment Group before arriving at Goldman. Bellini declined to comment and the company she is joining couldn’t be learned.

Rangan, meanwhile, has left Bank of America, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. He will join Goldman Sachs, according to people familiar with the matter who didn’t want to be identified because the information hasn’t been made public.

Rangan’s departure comes after more than 15 years at Bank of America, where he covered Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft, among other software companies. He previously held positions at Wachovia Securities and RBC Dain Rauscher. Brad Sills will take over Rangan’s role at BofA and report to Brett Hodess, head of Americas equity research, according to the firm’s memo.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment and Rangan didn’t respond to a request for comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.