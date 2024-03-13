(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veteran Lee Becker, who was co-head of Hybrid Capital Americas in the firm’s asset- and wealth-management arm, has left after more than 17 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Becker joined Goldman in 2006, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records, and was named managing director in 2017.

Patrick Armstrong is head of Hybrid Capital Americas, which is one of the firm’s private credit strategies, its website shows, while Beat Cabiallavetta is the global head of hybrid capital.

A Goldman representative declined to comment. Becker, who’s based in New York, declined to comment.

Becker is the latest in a series of departures from Goldman’s asset- and wealth-management arm. The unit has revamped how it compensates its investment teams, Bloomberg News reported in November.

