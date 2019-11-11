(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s co-head for India business, Vijay Karnani, is retiring from the bank after 21 years with the company, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Karnani joined Goldman Sachs in 1998 as an associate in equity capital markets and moved to the equity derivatives team in Hong Kong in 2000, the memo shows. He became head of the bank’s securities business in India in 2009 and co-chief executive officer two years later. A spokesman for the New York-based bank confirmed the content of the memo and said that Karnani will be retiring at the end of 2019.

Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman and co-chief executive of Goldman Sachs in India, will become the sole head of the business in the country, the bank’s spokesman said.

