(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global co-head of industrials investment banking Clare Scherrer is leaving the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Scherrer, a London-based partner, started at the firm in 1996, according to Finra records. She was co-chair of the commitments committee, which focuses on legal, reputational, regulatory and business standards, according to a January 2021 Harvard alumni profile.

Matt McClure will assume the role of sole global head of Goldman’s industrials effort, one of the people said. A Goldman spokesman declined to comment.

Scherrer, a keen marathon runner, has encouraged junior bankers to “run towards challenges,” according to a Q&A posted on Goldman’s website.

