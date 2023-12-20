(Bloomberg) -- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vice president sentenced to three years in prison for insider trading must also pay the bank more than $390,000 to cover its legal costs.

Brijesh Goel was ordered to pay that amount Wednesday by a federal judge in New York. Goldman said it incurred that expense cooperating with investigations into Goel’s conduct by the Manhattan US attorney’s office and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The bank hired law firm Milbank LLP to handle the matter.

Goel had sought to have Goldman’s restitution request slashed to around $120,000, saying he should only be responsible for the bank’s expenses in responding to government subpoenas, not costs associated with helping the prosecution prepare for trial. He also claimed the amount included charges associated only with the SEC case that should be excluded from an order in the criminal one.

US District Judge Kevin Castel rejected Goel’s arguments, saying the amount was appropriate and included only SEC-related charges that “overlapped” with the criminal case.

A jury found Goel guilty in June of securities fraud and obstruction of justice. He passed confidential Goldman deal information to a former close friend and squash partner who then traded on the tips to make around $280,000 in illegal profits. As part of his sentencing last month, Goel was also ordered to forfeit his share of those profits, $85,000.

The case is US v. Goel, 22-cr-00396, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

