(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Asset Management is leading a €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) private credit loan package for London-based card reader maker SumUp Payments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Other lenders involved in the syndicate include BlackRock Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., Oaktree Capital Management and Vista Credit Partners, the people said, who requested anonymity when discussing private matters.

Pricing of the loan is set to come in at 650 basis points over the benchmark rate, the people said, down from the 825 points listed in public filings. It is expected to be issued at a discounted price of 99 cents on the euro.

Representatives for each lender either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SumUp is looking to continue expanding globally, building on the four million businesses that already use its services. The firm recently raised €285 million through a funding round led by Sixth Street late last year.

It plans to use the loan package “to refinance existing debt, as well as have firepower to take advantage of any opportunities that arise over the next six months”, Hermione McKee, SumUp’s chief financial officer, said in an interview.

Technology companies have found a useful funding source in private credit firms, many of which are able to provide loans to businesses with limited profitability but high growth-potential.

(Adds quote and additional lenders)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.