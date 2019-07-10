Goldman Is Hiring to ‘Go Further Than Ever’ Into Digital Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is bolstering the team working on its new digital-asset services.

In a job posting on its website, the firm said it’s seeking a project manager to define the scope and direction of the business and “help us go further than ever before.’’ The new employee, who will sit in the bank’s incubator GS Accelerate in New York, will develop a strategy for distributed ledger technology.

Last month, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said the firm may explore its own digital coin for payments and is also conducting “extensive research’’ on tokenization, the process for transforming currencies or other assets into tradeable digital contracts that live on a blockchain. Goldman was among the first firms on Wall Street to clear Bitcoin futures and appointed a head of digital-asset markets to help clients interested in investing in crypto.

However, most investment banks’ large clients are steering clear of crypto assets over concerns about money laundering, cyber security and market manipulation.

The job ad was first reported by crypto news site The Block.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alastair Marsh in London at amarsh25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Hertling at jhertling@bloomberg.net, Marion Dakers, Keith Campbell

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.