(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s distressed-debt is likely to keep rebounding as the new administration of President Javier Milei takes its first steps toward fiscal reform, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The bank added the country’s sovereign bonds to its basket of preferred emerging-market distressed credits, with strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi and Nathan Fabius saying the notes offer significant potential upside.

“Implementation risks for policy reform are higher than in most places, and the bar is high for a successful macro stabilization,” they wrote in a note Thursday. “But we think the new administration’s initial steps are constructive and that the market is likely to reward these on a tactical horizon.”

Goldman joins a string of Wall Street firms including Citigroup Inc., Barclays and Bank of America Corp., recommending investors buy Argentine bonds as Milei takes office. The bank’s model points to a recovery value of around 45 cents — assuming the peso weakens to about 2,250 to the dollar over the next year — far above current levels. It also said the International Monetary Fund may be willing to extend the maturity profile of it loans to help out the new administration.

Benchmark dollar bonds due in 2035 edged higher on Thursday, adding as much as 0.4 cents on the dollar to keep trading at their highest levels in two years, according to indicative price data compiled by Bloomberg.

The IMF issued a statement shortly after the unveiling of Finance Minister Luis Caputo’s economic measures, saying these were “bold initial actions” and adding its implementation should help stabilize the South American economy.

--With assistance from Maria Elena Vizcaino.

