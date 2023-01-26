(Bloomberg) -- Collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes money to a dizzying assortment of firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to bankruptcy court documents.

The 116-page document filed on Wednesday detailing FTX’s creditors contains thousands of entries, and names of individuals are redacted. But the globe-spanning list identifies heavyweights across Wall Street as holding some kind of claim against Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-giant exchange.

The disclosure doesn’t reveal the nature or size of the debts and inclusion on the list doesn’t mean a firm is highly exposed to FTX.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Goldman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

