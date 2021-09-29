(Bloomberg) -- Offices of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Hong Kong were put under compulsory testing requirements after cases were linked to two venues.

The testing notices affect side offices of Goldman in Causeway Bay and of JPMorgan in Kwun Tong. Any person who had been present at the JPMorgan office on Sept. 27 and the Goldman space between Sept. 5 and 10 is required to take the test.

Businesses in Hong Kong are increasingly chafing at the city’s strict testing and quarantine regime. As other countries have reopened, Hong Kong’s focus on maintaining zero cases has seen it falling behind rival financial hubs such as London and New York.

Authorities have issued notices to more than 30 locations, on top extensive testing at schools, over the past two days. Hong Kong quarantines inbound travelers for as long as 21 days to keep infections at zero as it seeks to reopen its border to mainland China.

The Goldman case was linked to a person who had returned to the city after spending fewer than 21 days abroad. The case at JPMorgan was non-locally confirmed. Spokespeople at both bank declines to comment.

