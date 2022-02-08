(Bloomberg) -- Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are pitching products that allow wagers on how much money Adler Group SA investors will retrieve if the firm goes into default, presenting a new way to trade on the troubles of the embattled German real estate giant.

The banks have been offering contracts known as recovery swaps, according to six people familiar with the matter. These are little-known credit derivatives that let buyers and sellers speculate on where the price of Adler’s bonds will recover to if the firm goes into bankruptcy.

Spokespeople for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, some of whose traders have also been betting against the company’s bonds, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Adler declined to comment.

Investors use the recovery swaps market to bet on troubled or distressed companies. It’s also another way to hedge the default risk of Adler, one of Germany’s biggest landlords that’s been selling assets to ease a debt pile that climbed to about $9 billion.

What was once a fast-growing and indebted but relatively unknown property company has become one of the most volatile securities in debt markets. The firm’s shares and bonds have been under pressure since short seller Fraser Perring’s Viceroy Research published a report in October alleging the firm was built on systemic fraud, claims that Adler has vigorously denied.

Recovery Swaps

Recovery swaps are a lesser-known form of credit derivatives, a broad group of securities that let buyers guard against and speculate upon a borrower’s missed debt payments. In a recovery swap, the buyer pays a fee like an insurance premium and gets back a fixed recovery rate on the amount of debt protected in the event of a default.

While the recovery swaps market is fairly new for Adler, some trading activity has started to take place, according to four of the people.

The Adler recovery swaps, which trade privately rather than through an exchange, were offered by JPMorgan and Goldman with terms of 65 cents to 80 cents on the euro last week. Terms of 65 cents would mean sellers are factoring in the recovery of 65% or less of the face value of the bonds in the event of bankruptcy.

This means that if the price of Adler bonds is above 65 cents, then the buyer of the product would pocket the difference. The seller will make money if the recovery value is below 65 cents.

Recovery swaps can also be bought by investors alongside credit-default swaps to further bolster their insurance policy against the credit, or to manage the risk of credit-default swaps potentially not paying out. Recovery swaps are typically held until maturity or until a CDS auction takes place, and payment only emerges in the event of a default.

Recovery swaps emerged in the years before the 2008 financial crisis. After the crisis hit and defaults began to surge, investors used them to protect against losses and speculate on the woes of troubled corporations. Still, they are not widely used today, market participants said.

“It’s not a big market,” said Jerome Legras, who helps oversee about $2.2 billion as head of research and managing partner at Axiom Alternative Investments. “Sometimes a name will attract lots of attention and they will trade. But, generally, I don’t think there are big volumes.”

