Goldman, JPMorgan Staff in London Must Still Mask Up on Monday

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government may be easing lockdown restrictions but masks are set to remain a familiar sight for those returning to the City of London.

Existing in-office health and safety measures will be unchanged at firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. even as restrictions on social contact are lifted and more workers start to return, according to memos sent to staff this week.

At Goldman’s Plumtree Court that includes “the wearing of masks at all times, apart from when seated at your desk, social distancing, and participation in the on-site testing program,” according to an internal memo from international head Richard Gnodde on Thursday.

“We will continue to monitor local case rates and public health safety guidance, and will update our in-office protocols as and when appropriate.”

That echoes guidance to JPMorgan staff this week, which mandated masks when entering buildings and in all common areas such as lifts and lobbies. Employees must also complete a daily health check before arriving at work and are encouraged to avail themselves of various testing options provided. The lender is also restricting its buildings to a maximum 50% capacity, although this is expected to increase.

Both firms have been among the most vocal about bringing staff back to the offices worldwide. Gnodde said in a Thursday interview that the firm hoped 70% of U.K. staff would return to offices within weeks.

Goldman’s policies were first reported by the BBC.

