(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk subpoenaed records from Twitter Inc.’s advisers Goldman Sachs & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to gather information on how they helped steer the social-media platform during its deal negotiations with the billionaire.

Musk’s lawyers want the bankers to turn over “documents and communications” about their discussions about the proposed merger and analysis of Twitter’s financial conditions, according to Delaware Chancery Court filings. The information demand also focuses on anything involving discussions “with or about other potential purchasers of Twitter other than” Musk, according to the filings.

The pretrial requests for information from both sides seek a wide range of communications and documents about Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share, which he is seeking to undo over claims the company failed to provide him with information about spam and bot accounts.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.