(Bloomberg) -- Banks led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. launched a 850 million euro ($896 million) high-yield bond to back CVC Capital Partners’ investment in Spain’s national football league, in the first deal of its kind for the sport in Europe.

CVC will invest a total of 2 billion euros in LaLiga via an entity that will manage the broadcasting revenues of one of Europe’s top football competitions. The league’s football clubs will give up 8% of their broadcast rights for 50 years in exchange. It’s the first deal in European football to let an investor buy a stake in a business linked to a league rather than one or more clubs.

Investing in a league rather than an individual club reduces one of the key risks inherent in European football: relegation. Losing teams drop down into lower tiers at the end of each season, a result that usually leads to a sharp decline in their revenues. Mitigating the performance risk that investors face when buying into football clubs could make this deal more attractive for creditors.

While CVC has experience in the sports financing business, with previous investments including Moto GP, F1, volleyball and rugby, the deal with LaLiga is the firm’s first in football.

As part of the arrangement, Spain’s first and second division clubs would get much-needed funds to spend on infrastructure, refinancing debt and signing players. Only four out of 42 clubs voted against the deal, but the rebels include the country’s top two teams, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG are also participating in the debt arrangement, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The notes will be split in two tranches, one with fixed interest and another one with a floating rate.

The deal, which is expected to be BB-rated, will come during a difficult time for the high-yield market, which has suffered significant outflows and poor performance in recent months amid inflationary pressures and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Banks led by Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc had to increase the yield on Europe’s first junk bond sale in months this week in a bid to drum up interest.

