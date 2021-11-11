(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm is starting three actively managed exchange-traded funds that aim to profit from companies that will disrupt industries.

The Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (ticker GBUY) will look to invest in companies that can appeal to younger consumers. The Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (ticker GDOC) will look for health care companies that are developing new treatments or technologies in areas like genomics, preccision medicine, technology-enabled procedures, and digital healthcare.

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (ticker GREI) will focus on companies that can profit from changes like demographic shifts that might make some real estate and infrastructure more profitable.

“The pace of disruption is accelerating and we want to help our clients position their portfolios on the right side of that disruption,” said Julian Salisbury, global head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The funds follow the launch this year of two other ETFs that seek companies that can profit from disruption: Goldman Sachs launched the Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (ticker GTEK) in September and the Future Planet Equity ETF (ticker GSFP) in July.

Finding companies that can revolutionize industries can be a good way to generate higher returns than, for example, a conventional 60/40 stock-bond portfolio, said Katie Koch, co-head of the fundamental equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“We believe investors need to think differently about their portfolios and, in our view, aligning your portfolio with key secular growth trends presents a unique wealth creation opportunity,” Koch said.

The three ETFs will each charge a 0.75 percentage point expense ratio.

