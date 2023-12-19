(Bloomberg) -- A group of private credit lenders led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management division has agreed to provide $1.425 billion of debt to help EQT AB finance its acquisition of medical device firm Zeus Company Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm agreed to acquire the medical device component manufacturer earlier this month in a deal valued at about $3.4 billion, Bloomberg previously reported. The credit facility consists of a $1.075 billion term loan, a $150 million revolver and $200 million loan that can be drawn at some point in the future, according to the people who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

To amass the total commitment, EQT AB called on a group of lenders including HPS Investment Partners, KKR & Co., Blackstone Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc., according to the people. GSAM will serve as the administrative agent and lead lender, according to a press release.

Representatives from Apollo, Blackstone, EQT, Goldman Sachs, HPS, KKR. Zeus did not respond to a request for comment.

In a year of muted M&A activity, the health care sector has been one of the bright spots for private credit to deploy capital. KKR’s private equity arm is looking to buy a stake in health-care technology company Cotiviti Inc. that could include $5 billion to $6 billion in private debt. Private credit lenders provided a roughly $1 billion loan to NextGen Healthcare Inc. as part of its acquisition by Thoma Bravo, while Blackstone committed $1.5 billion to help finance the merger of HealthComp Holding Co. and Virgin Pulse.

The loan carries a seven-year maturity, pays interest of 5.5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and was issued a discounted price of 98.5 cents on the dollar, the people said.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, according to the press release.

